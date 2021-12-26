WRIGHT - Phillip R.
Of Springville, NY, December 20, 2021 at age 68. Beloved husband of Linda J. (Nason) Wright; dearest father of Jodi L. (Robert) Watz and Daniel R. (Melanie) Wright. Grandpa Phil to Matthew and Jace; loving son of the late Wallace D. and Greta (Fly) Wright; brother of Stephen and the late Wayne (Faye) Wright; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.