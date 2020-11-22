Menu
Philomena ANSELMO
ANSELMO - Philomena
(nee Natalizia)
November 18, 2020, age 100. Loving mother of Richard Anselmo and the late Josephine Fuessel-Acton; cherished grandmother of Carlene Mahoney, Autumn Anselmo and the late Mark Croce; adored great-grandmother of Erin, Kristin and Shannon Mahoney, Dominic and Dante Croce; dear great-great-grandmother of Maria Mahoney; beloved daughter of the late Peter and Concetta (nee Solo) Natalizia; caring sister of the late Magdaline Cicero, Francis, Marie, Louis and Joseph Natalizia; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
