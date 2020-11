ORNCE - Phoebe A.(nee Peterson)Age 94, of Springville, NY passed away on November 15, 2020. Friends may call on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 2-5 PM at the Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home, 271 E. Main St., Springville, where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 11 AM. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com