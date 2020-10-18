BOGGS - Phyllis A. (nee Clarke)
October 16, 2020, age 78, of Depew, NY. Beloved wife of the late John L. Boggs; dearest mother of Joseph (Chris) Arlotta, Kelly (Tom) Walsh, Jennifer (Damon) Carpenter, John (Megan) Boggs, Nanette (Denny) Perkins; sister of Margaret (late Thomas) Heisler and the late Jacqueline (late Charles) Harding; also survived by grandchildren, nieces, nephews, including a very special niece, Debbie. Phyllis will be greatly missed. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Monday, October 19th, from 12:30 PM-2 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.), where Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.