Phyllis A. Dabb
DABB - Phyllis A.
Of Depew, NY, October 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Chester Dabb; dear step-mother of Shawn, Michelle (Phillip Humphrey) Dabb, Kevin, Melissa (Bill) Burns, Timothy and the late Eric Dabb; also survived by three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sister of the late Thomas Briggs. Funeral Services will be held at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Monday, at 11 AM. Family will be present Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Please be mindful that face coverings and 6 ft separation will be required. Share your condolences at www.meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY 14004
Oct
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY 14004
Oct
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY 14004
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
