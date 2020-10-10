DABB - Phyllis A.
Of Depew, NY, October 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Chester Dabb; dear step-mother of Shawn, Michelle (Phillip Humphrey) Dabb, Kevin, Melissa (Bill) Burns, Timothy and the late Eric Dabb; also survived by three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sister of the late Thomas Briggs. Funeral Services will be held at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Monday, at 11 AM. Family will be present Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Please be mindful that face coverings and 6 ft separation will be required. Share your condolences at www.meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2020.