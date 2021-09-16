Brands - Phyllis
(nee Santasiero)
Age 85, of Buffalo, NY. Passed away peacefully on September 15, 2021. Phyllis was the 3rd generation owner of Santasiero's Restaurant. Mrs. Brands was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, John A. Brands, Sr. She is survived by her three children, Patricia (Kevin) Brydalski, Angela Brands and John Brands Jr. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kevin Brydalski, Christopher and Melissa Fronczak. There will be no prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be announced by the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 16, 2021.