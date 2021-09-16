Menu
Phyllis BRANDS
Brands - Phyllis
(nee Santasiero)
Age 85, of Buffalo, NY. Passed away peacefully on September 15, 2021. Phyllis was the 3rd generation owner of Santasiero's Restaurant. Mrs. Brands was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, John A. Brands, Sr. She is survived by her three children, Patricia (Kevin) Brydalski, Angela Brands and John Brands Jr. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kevin Brydalski, Christopher and Melissa Fronczak. There will be no prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be announced by the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember meeting Phyllis when I ate at Santasieros on my way to work doing security work on River road at that time. The food was good and reasonable. She was a wonderful and cordial lady. Seems like we are losing all of our good people. My sincere condolences to the family. I hope you much better days ahead during these much trying times. Stay safe. Stay healthy. Living in Clarence NOW. Living at Brothers Senior Apartments. 716 580 0794 MY CELL.
RAYMOND J. HOELSCHER III
Friend
October 13, 2021
The Bariatric Metabolic Team
September 17, 2021
John I'm so sorry for your loss. Your mom was a very special lady and always very kind to us. May she rest in peace. Sandy Guadagna
Sandra Guadagna
Work
September 16, 2021
To John and Family, We are so sorry for the loss of your mother. We were very fortunate to meet you and your mother and father at the reunion in Williamsville a few years back. I know she was with you a lot during the pandemic (maybe that was so you could spend so much time together) blessings come in all sorts of ways. We brought our first granddaughter Gianna to the restaurant in June of this year (get her started early) We will bring her back soon as she is eating some regular food now. May God bless you and your family. Kindest regards, Rich & Jo-Ann Santarsiero
Jo-Ann Santarsiero
Family
September 16, 2021
Very sorry for your loss
T Tong
Friend
September 16, 2021
Dear Mom, The loving memories of you help to keep us going even though the pain of losing you is so fresh in our hearts. If roses grow in Heaven, Lord please pick a bunch for me and place them in my mother's arms and tell her the are from me. Tell her that I love her and miss her, and when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek, and hold her for a while. Because remembering her is easy. I do it every day. But there is an ache within my heart that will never go away. I miss you mom
Angela
September 16, 2021
