Dear Mom, The loving memories of you help to keep us going even though the pain of losing you is so fresh in our hearts. If roses grow in Heaven, Lord please pick a bunch for me and place them in my mother's arms and tell her the are from me. Tell her that I love her and miss her, and when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek, and hold her for a while. Because remembering her is easy. I do it every day. But there is an ache within my heart that will never go away. I miss you mom

Angela September 16, 2021