CARPENTER - Phyllis V.
(nee Saunders)
Formerly of Orchard Park, NY, January 4, 2022. Loving mother of Ann P. (Daniel) Carpenter-Handy, Craig B. (Jill Foster) Carpenter, Susan L. Alexander and Mark A. (Heidi) Carpenter; also survived by her beloved grand and great-grandchildren. Friends invited to a Memorial Service, Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 2 PM at the Orchard Park Presbyterian Church. Memorial donations may be made to SPCA WNY at www.yourspca.org
Arrangements by the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME.
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.