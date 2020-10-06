VACANTI - Phyllis Edna
(nee Ahles)
Sept. 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank A. Vacanti; loving mother of Mark and Gary (Debbie) Vacanti, Lisa (Raymond) Weisenburg and the late Michael Vacanti; cherished grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family and friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg on Wed. from 4-7 PM. All are invited at attend a Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 66 East Main St., Hamburg, on Thursday at 10:00 AM. Please share your condolences online at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2020.