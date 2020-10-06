Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Phyllis Edna VACANTI
1928 - 2020
BORN
June 24, 1928
DIED
September 30, 2020
VACANTI - Phyllis Edna
(nee Ahles)
Sept. 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank A. Vacanti; loving mother of Mark and Gary (Debbie) Vacanti, Lisa (Raymond) Weisenburg and the late Michael Vacanti; cherished grandmother of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family and friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg on Wed. from 4-7 PM. All are invited at attend a Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 66 East Main St., Hamburg, on Thursday at 10:00 AM. Please share your condolences online at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg, NY 14075
Oct
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
SS. Peter & Paul RC Church
66 East Main Street, Hamburg, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.