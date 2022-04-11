Menu
Phyllis HAIER
HAIER - Phyllis (nee Polzin)
April 10, 2022, of Lawtons, NY, at the age of 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Frederick "Fritz" Haier; loving mother of Fred R. Haier, Barbara (Daniel) Franklin, Robert Haier, Bonnie (Lawrence) Pelz and Ronald (Jodi) Haier; grandmother of ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sister of the late Evelyn (Richard) Dole, Patricia Schmitt, Paul "Skip" (Lois) Polzin; sister-in-law of Wesley Schmitt. Friends may call Tuesday from 1-4 and 7-9 PM at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62), North Collins, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Wednesday at 2 PM from Epiphany of Our Lord Church, North Collins, NY. Please assemble at church. If desired, memorials may be made in Phyllis' name to St. Jude's.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
12
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street, North Collins, NY
Apr
12
Calling hours
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street, North Collins, NY
Apr
13
Mass of Christian Burial
2:00p.m.
Epiphany of Our Lord Church
North Collins, NY
