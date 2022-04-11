HAIER - Phyllis (nee Polzin)
April 10, 2022, of Lawtons, NY, at the age of 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Frederick "Fritz" Haier; loving mother of Fred R. Haier, Barbara (Daniel) Franklin, Robert Haier, Bonnie (Lawrence) Pelz and Ronald (Jodi) Haier; grandmother of ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sister of the late Evelyn (Richard) Dole, Patricia Schmitt, Paul "Skip" (Lois) Polzin; sister-in-law of Wesley Schmitt. Friends may call Tuesday from 1-4 and 7-9 PM at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62), North Collins, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Wednesday at 2 PM from Epiphany of Our Lord Church, North Collins, NY. Please assemble at church. If desired, memorials may be made in Phyllis' name to St. Jude's
.
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 11, 2022.