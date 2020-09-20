Menu
Phyllis J. GREGORIC
GREGORIC - Phyllis J.
(nee Hammond)
Age 78, of the City of Tonawanda, September 13, 2020. Wife of the late Gene R. Gregoric, Sr. who died in 1996; mother of Gene (Tracie) Gregoric, Jr. and Michelle (Dan) LeBrasseur; grandmother of Taylor, Gene III, Anna Maria, Ryan and Noah; loving sister and best friend of Susan Dahl and the late Clarence "Butch" Hammond, Jr.; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Phyllis had been employed as a Cleaner with the City of Tonawanda Board of Education for over 30 years retiring in 2019. She enjoyed being with her grandchildren and her family throughout the years of her life. A private funeral service will be held at a later date with her immediate family. Condolences may be shared at online www.ROTHFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.
