LASEZKAY - Phyllis C.

(nee Anderson)

Of West Seneca, NY, April 10, 2022, at age 97. Beloved wife of the late George Martin "Bud" Lasezkay; loving mother of George Michael (Jennifer) Lasezkay; cherished grandmother of David and John Lasezkay; and dear aunt of Karen Anderson and Kirsten (Thomas) Wisniewski. Born in Buffalo on January 6, 1925, she graduated from South Park High School in 1942 and lived in West Seneca for over 65 years. Phyllis was a lifelong member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in South Buffalo where, for many years, she was involved in the Ruth Circle and the Country Store groups, taught Sunday School, and played in the Bell Choir. For nearly 30 years, she enjoyed volunteering at "LADD" Lutheran Thrift Shop in South Buffalo and the Niagara Lutheran Health System facilities. She was also a longtime member of the Kin-Tora Judo Club of Buffalo where she earned her black belt. Phyllis will join her husband Bud at Arlington National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.