Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Phyllis L. MARINACCIO
FUNERAL HOME
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY
MARINACCIO - Phyllis L.
February 12, 2021. Daughter of the late Joseph and Frances (Palumbo) Marinaccio; sister of Josephine Marinaccio-Press, Michael (Betty), Vito Marinaccio and the late Angela (late Carmen) Cala, late Carmella (late Thomas) Duminuco, late Teresa (late Donald) Gentile and the late Dolores Giordano; survived by loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and extended family members. Family will be present on Saturday, from 11 AM-12:30 PM, at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS, FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Road, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in St. Gregory the Great Church, at 1 PM. Current restrictions will limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We appreciate your patience should you experience delays. Face masks are required. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
Mar
6
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
St. Gregory the Great Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.