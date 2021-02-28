MARINACCIO - Phyllis L.
February 12, 2021. Daughter of the late Joseph and Frances (Palumbo) Marinaccio; sister of Josephine Marinaccio-Press, Michael (Betty), Vito Marinaccio and the late Angela (late Carmen) Cala, late Carmella (late Thomas) Duminuco, late Teresa (late Donald) Gentile and the late Dolores Giordano; survived by loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and extended family members. Family will be present on Saturday, from 11 AM-12:30 PM, at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS, FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Road, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in St. Gregory the Great Church, at 1 PM. Current restrictions will limit the number of individuals allowed in the funeral home at the same time. We appreciate your patience should you experience delays. Face masks are required. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.