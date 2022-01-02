MINK - Phyllis Ann
(nee Wroblewski)
December 24, 2021 of Fillmore, NY, formerly of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of 41 years to Dennis Mink. Loving step-mother of Debbie (Tad) Mackey. Daughter of the late Felix and Janice (nee Hardin) Wroblewski. Devoted sister of Kevin (Kim Schultz) and Thomas (late Lee) Wroblewski. Cherished aunt of Marcy and Samantha Wroblewski. Great aunt of Ryan, Nathan and Trentan. Phyllis was a former NYS Certified Nurse's Aid for Millard-Fillmore Hospital, Buffalo. She enjoyed reading and was a devoted, loving wife and homemaker. No prior visitation. Please leave online condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
