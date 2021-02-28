Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Phyllis D. MURPHY
FUNERAL HOME
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
MURPHY - Phyllis D.
(nee McDonald)
Of South Buffalo, NY, February 23, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John F. Murphy; dearest mother of Jack (Karen) Murphy, William (Pamela) Murphy, James Murphy, Maureen (James) Robinson and Frances Hurysz; also survived by 16 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; daughter of the late James and Dorothy (nee Kelly) McDonald; predeceased by one brother and two sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences with the family online at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.