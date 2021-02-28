MURPHY - Phyllis D.
(nee McDonald)
Of South Buffalo, NY, February 23, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John F. Murphy; dearest mother of Jack (Karen) Murphy, William (Pamela) Murphy, James Murphy, Maureen (James) Robinson and Frances Hurysz; also survived by 16 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren; daughter of the late James and Dorothy (nee Kelly) McDonald; predeceased by one brother and two sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by: CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 824-6435. Please share your condolences with the family online at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.