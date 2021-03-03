NIGRO - Phyllis R.
(nee Colucci)
March 1, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Joseph M.; loving mother of Linda A. Heusler (John), Nancy M. Zdyb (Fred), Carolyn J. Manz (David), Michael J. (Cathy) and the late Joseph M. Nigro; grandmother of Gina Manz, Thomas (Emily) Manz and Erin (Patrick) Doherty; GiGi for five great-grandchildren; sister of Rosemary (Pasquale) Frisina and the late Anthony J. (Carmela) Colucci; also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, March 5, at St. Mary's RC Church, 6919 Transit Rd., Swormville at 10:30 AM. To watch the Mass live-stream, please visit www.stmaryswormville.org
. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice
. Visit www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2021.