Phyllis R. NIGRO
FUNERAL HOME
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home
1306 Hertel Ave
Buffalo, NY
NIGRO - Phyllis R.
(nee Colucci)
March 1, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Joseph M.; loving mother of Linda A. Heusler (John), Nancy M. Zdyb (Fred), Carolyn J. Manz (David), Michael J. (Cathy) and the late Joseph M. Nigro; grandmother of Gina Manz, Thomas (Emily) Manz and Erin (Patrick) Doherty; GiGi for five great-grandchildren; sister of Rosemary (Pasquale) Frisina and the late Anthony J. (Carmela) Colucci; also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends and other relatives. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Friday, March 5, at St. Mary's RC Church, 6919 Transit Rd., Swormville at 10:30 AM. To watch the Mass live-stream, please visit www.stmaryswormville.org. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Visit www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Mary's RC Church
6919 Transit Rd., Swormville , NY
Funeral services provided by:
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home
Mike thinking of you and your family today. My deepest sympathy
Scott schroeder
Other
September 9, 2021
Dear Linda, Nancy, Carolyn and Mike, We are so sorry to hear about your mom. May the wonderful memories you have of times spent together as a family bring you comfort. Thinking of you during this difficult time. With sympathy. Ben, Ann Marie, Louis and Angela
Ben LaDuca family
March 4, 2021
We were so sorry to hear of your loss. She was a wonderful person who will be missed
Bill and Hazel
March 4, 2021
Linda, Nancy, Carolyn, Michael and family...My heart is broken, I loved Aunt Phyllis very much, she was such a wonderful, kind, soul who always had a smile on her beautiful face. She will be missed by so many. Sending my love to everyone xoxo Cousin Lisa
Lisa Gerace
March 3, 2021
So sorry to hear about Phyllis, I just remember all the fun times our parents had together. Thinking of you all at this difficult time.
Karen Larkin
March 3, 2021
My condolences to the Nigro family. I knew Joe, and our family knew both him and his wife. May they both rest in peace. May your family have better days ahead, especially during this difficult time. Take care, at Brothers Senior Apartments now. 716 580 0794.
RAYMOND J. HOELSCHER III
March 3, 2021
Carolyn and all the family, I'm so sorry for your loss! Phyllis was a lovely lady and always had a smile for everyone. My deepest condolences. Prayers and hugs to all.
Mary Salm Zerpa
March 3, 2021
