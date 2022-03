O'ROURKE - Phyllis (nee Anna)Of Buffalo, December 15, 2021. Beloved wife of the late James O'Rourke; loving mother of James (Ann) O'Rourke, Debbie Zdanowicz, Kathleen Dyke, Lynn O'Rourke and the late Claire Long; cherished grandmother of Ian, Shawn O'Rourke, Desire Zdanowicz, Dave (Jeanne) Lomas, Bradley and Brett Dyke; great-grandma of Adriana, Bella, Owen, April and Henry; sister of Richard Anna. Sister-in-law of Catherine Anna. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, December, 30, at 11 AM at Saint John Lutheran Church, 67 Litchfield Ave., Depew, NY 14043. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com