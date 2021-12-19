O'ROURKE - Phyllis (nee Anna)
Of Buffalo, December 15, 2021. Beloved wife of the late James O'Rourke; loving mother of James (Ann) O'Rourke, Debbie Zdanowicz, Kathleen Dyke, Lynn O'Rourke and the late Claire Long; cherished grandmother of Ian, Shawn O'Rourke, Desire Zdanowicz, Dave (Jeanne) Lomas, Bradley and Brett Dyke; great-grandma of Adriana, Bella, Owen, April and Henry; sister of Richard Anna. Sister-in-law of Catherine Anna. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, December, 30, at 11 AM at Saint John Lutheran Church, 67 Litchfield Ave., Depew, NY 14043. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.