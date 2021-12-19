Menu
Phyllis O'ROURKE
O'ROURKE - Phyllis (nee Anna)
Of Buffalo, December 15, 2021. Beloved wife of the late James O'Rourke; loving mother of James (Ann) O'Rourke, Debbie Zdanowicz, Kathleen Dyke, Lynn O'Rourke and the late Claire Long; cherished grandmother of Ian, Shawn O'Rourke, Desire Zdanowicz, Dave (Jeanne) Lomas, Bradley and Brett Dyke; great-grandma of Adriana, Bella, Owen, April and Henry; sister of Richard Anna. Sister-in-law of Catherine Anna. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, December, 30, at 11 AM at Saint John Lutheran Church, 67 Litchfield Ave., Depew, NY 14043. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Saint John Lutheran Church
Depew, NY
I knew Phyllis and Jim through the Lancaster Democrats. They were wonderful people who did a lot of hard work for the committee. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Gail Wojtowicz
Friend
December 19, 2021
To the O´rourke Family, Sending our condolences to you all. Mrs. O´rourke was a wonderful lady.. We lost a great treasure. So sorry for your loss. The Mook Family (Howie, Mary and Jenna)
Mary Mook
Friend
December 19, 2021
