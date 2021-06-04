SCHAEFER - Phyllis F.
(nee Faller)
May 31, 2021. Beloved wife of 70 years to Robert J. Schaefer, Sr.; dear mother of Susan S. (Frank) Theeman, Robert J., Jr. (Ann), Molly S. (James) McKeon, Terrance J. (Lynnette), Mary S. (Jeffrey) Smith and David J. (Kathleen) Schaefer; also survived by 20 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Friends may call Sunday 2-5 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Pius X R.C. Church, 1700 N. French Rd., Getzville, Monday at 1 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials in Phyllis' name may be made to St. Joseph Collegiate Institute, 845 Kenmore Ave., Buffalo, NY 14223, Canisius College 2001 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14208 or Make-A- Wish Foundation, 100 Sylvan Pkwy., Buffalo, NY 14228. Face masks will be required at the wake and funeral. To view the mass live streamed Monday at 1 PM, please visit stpiusxgetzville.org
. Condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2021.