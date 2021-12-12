SEARS - Phyllis D. (nee Koepf)
Of Orchard Park, NY. December 8, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Robert; dearest mother of Richard (Joanne) Derr and Donald (Susan) Derr; cherished grandmother of Allison and Jonathan (Kelly) Derr, Bryan and Carl Derr; great-grandmother of Samuel and Emery Derr; adored daughter of the late Dr. Sheldon and Dorothy (nee Warrington) Koepf. Phyllis was an avid gardener, bird watcher and beachcomber. A Private Service is being held by the immediate family. Online condolences may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.