Phyllis D. SEARS
SEARS - Phyllis D. (nee Koepf)
Of Orchard Park, NY. December 8, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Robert; dearest mother of Richard (Joanne) Derr and Donald (Susan) Derr; cherished grandmother of Allison and Jonathan (Kelly) Derr, Bryan and Carl Derr; great-grandmother of Samuel and Emery Derr; adored daughter of the late Dr. Sheldon and Dorothy (nee Warrington) Koepf. Phyllis was an avid gardener, bird watcher and beachcomber. A Private Service is being held by the immediate family. Online condolences may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
Don, Sue, Carl and Bryan, I am so very sorry for your loss. I´m so happy that I stayed in touch with Mrs Sears for all of these years. I am especially great full for our visit a few weeks ago! Now you can once again party with the rest of your Eaglebrook "family". RIP Mrs Sears
Liesel Willig
Friend
December 14, 2021
