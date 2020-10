SIEGEL - PhyllisSeptember 30, 2020, mother of Dennis Joseph and Edie Hunt; sister of the late Helene Altman and Marvin Siegel; grandmother of Rachael and Benjamin Hunt. A Graveside Service will be held Friday 11 AM at Elmlawn Cemetery. Assemble at the Brighton Rd. entrance at 10:45 AM. Due to NYS Covid regulations, only 50 people will be allowed to attend. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com