Weber - Phyllis L.
(nee Reukauf)
Age 100, passed peacefully to her home in heaven on February 19, 2022, at Windsor Park, Carol Stream, IL. She was born in Buffalo, NY on June 20, 1921 to William J. and Hazel L. (nee Kling) Reukauf. She enjoyed her family including four sisters (Janet, Audrey, Doris and Miriam), and one brother (Jack). She was married to Charles William Weber, Jr. and cherished their life together for 64 years. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles, and her son, David Edward. She is survived by her son, Charles William Weber III (Linda); by her daughter-in-law, Marsha; by her grandsons Gregory (Chandra) and Andrew (Pam); by six great-grandchildren (Nathan, Nicholas, Noah, Katelyn, Zachery, and Madelyn); by her sister, Miriam McGlynn; and by her brother-in-law, Carleton Weber (Jolane) and numerous nieces and nephews. She enjoyed her family and friends, raising her two sons in Clarence, NY, gardening, and serving in her church. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 9, at 2:00 PM at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 5353 Goodrich Road, Clarence, NY 14031. Memorial gifts may be given to Emmanuel Baptist Church. For more information please visit hultgrenfh.com
or call 630-668-0027.
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.