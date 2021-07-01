Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Pia M. KOVACSI
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fortune-Keough Funeral Home
20 Church Street
Saranac Lake, NY
Kovacsi - Pia (Jane) M.
Age 71, of Saranac Lake, formerly of Tupper Lake and Buffalo, died Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Mercy Living Center in Tupper Lake. Born in Tupper Lake, New York on August 16, 1949, she was the daughter of Tamer and Jane (Gauthier) Ellis. She is survived by her daughter Sara Kovacsi-Rizzo; her son-in-law Alan Rizzo; grandson William Rizzo. A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, July 17th, at 11 AM at the Augustana Lutheran Church, 3143 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, NY 14150. A Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, August 1st, at 1PM at the St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Tupper Lake. Friends wishing to remember Pia may make memorial contributions to Augustana Lutheran Church. Family and friends can also share their memories and sign the online guestbook at fortunekeoughfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
17
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Augustana Lutheran Church
3143 Eggert Rd, Tonawanda, NY
Aug
1
Graveside service
St. Alphonsus Cemetery
Tupper Lake, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Fortune-Keough Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I was saddened to hear of your loss. Pia was a very special. I have great memories of her from childhood to adulthood. I will treasure them even more now. Thoughts and prayers to all of the Ellis family.
Sue Fitzpatrick
July 3, 2021
I am very sad to learn of Pia's passing. Many years ago, Pia (and Gabor?) lived on Hecla St, next door to my grandparents who were refugees who fled anti-Semitism in Europe in early 20th century. I spent time with Pia almost every time I visited my grandparents. Pia was a warm, caring and loving person. She will be truly missed.
Errol Daniels
Friend
July 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results