Kovacsi - Pia (Jane) M.
Age 71, of Saranac Lake, formerly of Tupper Lake and Buffalo, died Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Mercy Living Center in Tupper Lake. Born in Tupper Lake, New York on August 16, 1949, she was the daughter of Tamer and Jane (Gauthier) Ellis. She is survived by her daughter Sara Kovacsi-Rizzo; her son-in-law Alan Rizzo; grandson William Rizzo. A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, July 17th, at 11 AM at the Augustana Lutheran Church, 3143 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, NY 14150. A Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, August 1st, at 1PM at the St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Tupper Lake. Friends wishing to remember Pia may make memorial contributions to Augustana Lutheran Church. Family and friends can also share their memories and sign the online guestbook at fortunekeoughfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 1, 2021.