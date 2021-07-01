I am very sad to learn of Pia's passing. Many years ago, Pia (and Gabor?) lived on Hecla St, next door to my grandparents who were refugees who fled anti-Semitism in Europe in early 20th century. I spent time with Pia almost every time I visited my grandparents. Pia was a warm, caring and loving person. She will be truly missed.

Errol Daniels Friend July 1, 2021