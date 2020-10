DiLONARDO - PietroOf Amherst, entered into rest October 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Margherita (nee Cerasani) DiLonardo; devoted father of Nancy (Robert) Snyder, Donna DiLonardo and Emily (Kurt) Adolf; cherished grandfather of William; loving son of the late Pio and Carmela "Zelinda" (nee Aloisio) DiLonardo; dear brother of Imelda (Bartolomeo) Tursini and Giuliana (Vincenzo) Ciccarelli; also survive by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Drive on Sunday, from 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Benedict's Church, 1317 Eggert Rd., Eggertsville on Monday morning, at 10:30 AM (please assemble at church). Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kidney Foundation of WNY would be appreciated. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com