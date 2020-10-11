DiLONARDO - Pietro
Of Amherst, entered into rest October 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Margherita (nee Cerasani) DiLonardo; devoted father of Nancy (Robert) Snyder, Donna DiLonardo and Emily (Kurt) Adolf; cherished grandfather of William; loving son of the late Pio and Carmela "Zelinda" (nee Aloisio) DiLonardo; dear brother of Imelda (Bartolomeo) Tursini and Giuliana (Vincenzo) Ciccarelli; also survive by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Drive on Sunday, from 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Benedict's Church, 1317 Eggert Rd., Eggertsville on Monday morning, at 10:30 AM (please assemble at church). Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kidney Foundation of WNY would be appreciated. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.