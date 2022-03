JONES - PrestonDeparted this life on March 15, 2022, at the age of 73. Preston will be remembered by one son Sherron Jones (Angela); three grandchildren, Sherron II, Angelica, and Aaron Jones all of Buffalo, New York; two sisters, Catherine Lewis of Buffalo, NY; Elder Shirley Jones of Miami, Florida; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 11 AM-12 Noon, at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York, where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com