JONES - Preston
Departed this life on March 15, 2022, at the age of 73. Preston will be remembered by one son Sherron Jones (Angela); three grandchildren, Sherron II, Angelica, and Aaron Jones all of Buffalo, New York; two sisters, Catherine Lewis of Buffalo, NY; Elder Shirley Jones of Miami, Florida; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 11 AM-12 Noon, at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee Street, Buffalo, New York, where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.