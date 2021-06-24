SHOLTEZ - Priscilla A. (nee Pawlas)
Of Eden, NY, June 22, 2021. Devoted wife of Frank Sholtez; beloved mother of Laura (Brian) Wickett and Donna Didion; caring grandmother of Shaun, Mara, Anna, Emily, John Paul "JP" Wickett and Julia Didion (father, Jeffrey Didion)and Kayla Steinmueller; loved daughter of the late Helen Pawlas; special sister-in-law of the late Doris Wodzinski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:30 AM in SS. Peter and Paul Church, 66 E. Main St., Hamburg. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice of WNY or the American Cancer Society
. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 24, 2021.