Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Priscilla A. SHOLTEZ
FUNERAL HOME
Laing Funeral Home, Inc.
2724 W. Church Street
Eden, NY
SHOLTEZ - Priscilla A. (nee Pawlas)
Of Eden, NY, June 22, 2021. Devoted wife of Frank Sholtez; beloved mother of Laura (Brian) Wickett and Donna Didion; caring grandmother of Shaun, Mara, Anna, Emily, John Paul "JP" Wickett and Julia Didion (father, Jeffrey Didion)and Kayla Steinmueller; loved daughter of the late Helen Pawlas; special sister-in-law of the late Doris Wodzinski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:30 AM in SS. Peter and Paul Church, 66 E. Main St., Hamburg. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Hospice of WNY or the American Cancer Society. Words of sympathy on www.LaingFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Service
10:30a.m.
SS Peter & Paul RC Church
66 E. Main St., Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Laing Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Thinking of you Laura and your family with the loss of your mother...God Bless you all
Marian Borowiak
Other
July 9, 2021
Psalm 23 from the Book of Psalms quite adequately summarizes our thoughts and feelings!!!
Dr. John and Ms Delmarist Anderson Asztalos
Family
June 26, 2021
Priscilla was an amazing lady. I was always amazed at how she knew all of the students, how many times they were tardy or absent and who was forging parent signatures. She loved being around the kids and we missed her terribly when she retired. I would run into her shopping occasionally and we would talk about old times. I'm sad to hear she has passed.
Laura Feasley
Work
June 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results