ALLEIN - Prudence "Prudy" (nee Rankie)

Of Lancaster, NY, June 27, 2021. Beloved wife of James B. Allein; loving mother of Amy (Lee) Perl and Laura (Richard) Keller; sister of the late Roy (late Thelma) Rankie and Barbara (late John) Clare. A Celebration of Life Service for Prudy will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 10:30 AM at the Lancaster Community Baptist Church, 520 Ransom Rd., Lancaster, NY. Friends are invited.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.