SISTI - Prudence M.
(nee Massaro)
September 16, 2020, age 92, beloved wife of the late Leonard A. Sisti; dear mother of Sandra S. (Terrance) Bornemisza, Mark L. (Jane) Sisti and Leonard A. (Genie) Sisti; loving grandmother of Timothy (Rebekah) Bornemisza, Tamara (Matthew) Criner, Emma (Jeremy Clemans) Sisti, Anna (Elliott) Black, Corinne (Warren Metzger) Sisti, Grace Sisti, Salvatore Sisti, Vincenzo Sisti, Nicholas Sisti, Garrett Sisti and the late Jill Bornemisza; great-grandmother of Spencer, Theodore, Morgan and Vera Rose; daughter of the late John and Sarah (nee DiFranco) Massaro; sister of Mary Ann Schmitt and the late Vincent Massaro and Jeanette Gonglewski; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Friday, September 25, 2020 from 4-8 PM, at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (corner Hopkins). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X Church, 1700 North French Rd., Getzville, Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Family and friends invited. Interment will be in Acacia Park Cemetery. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please visit Prudy's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
to view her tribute video and share memories and condolences.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.