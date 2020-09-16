JONES - Queen Esther
September 11, 2020 , age 74, beloved daughter of the late Betty (Reedy) and Henry C. Jones. Dearest sister of Mary Louise Jones and Bobby Ann Owens. Also survived by two aunts, one uncle, many relatives and friends. The family will be present to receive friends Friday 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the SPALLINO-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME 2215 Military Rd., Niagara Falls (same location as Otto Redanz) where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 12 Noon. Family and friends invited. Face coverings and Social distancing required. Please share your memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 16, 2020.