CACCAMISE - R. Joseph

June 14, 2021 of Elma, NY. Beloved husband of the late Mary Caccamise. A funeral service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Elma, 1301 Bowen Road, Elma, NY 14059. A graveside service to take place at Union Cemetery following the service. Services in the care of LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 716-674-5776.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 22, 2021.