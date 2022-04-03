McCARTHY - Rev. Paul J., SJ
A Memorial Mass for Rev. Paul J. McCarthy, SJ, will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 1 PM, in Christ the King Chapel at Canisius College, 2001 Main St., Buffalo, NY. Fr. McCarthy passed away on January 18, 2022, at Murray-Weigel Hall in the Bronx, NY, at the age of 97. A complete obituary appeared in The Buffalo News on February 9, 2022. Donations can be made to "Murray-Weigel Hall". Please write "In memory of Fr. McCarthy" in the memo section of the check, and mail to: Murray-Weigel Hall (attn. Fr. Fred Pellegrini), 515 E. Fordham Rd., Bronx, NY 10458. For current information concerning Covid protocols at Canisius College please go to: www.canisius.edu/about/covid-19-response-plans
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.