SIERRA - Raúl J.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest June 15, 2021. Loving son of Luis R. Sierra and Silvia M. González; dear brother of Silvette Sierra and Esmeralda Sierra; beloved companion of Alexys Boone; dearest grandson of Teresa Velázquez; also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins in Puerto Rico. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday in Holy Cross Church, Maryland and Seventh St., Buffalo at 10:00 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment in Puerto Rico. Please share your condolences and memories online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.