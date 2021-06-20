Menu
Raúl J. SIERRA
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
SIERRA - Raúl J.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest June 15, 2021. Loving son of Luis R. Sierra and Silvia M. González; dear brother of Silvette Sierra and Esmeralda Sierra; beloved companion of Alexys Boone; dearest grandson of Teresa Velázquez; also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins in Puerto Rico. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday in Holy Cross Church, Maryland and Seventh St., Buffalo at 10:00 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment in Puerto Rico. Please share your condolences and memories online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
4:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Jun
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Holy Cross Church
Maryland and Seventh St, Buffalo, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
Mi querido amigo Raul o mejor dicho Glen Monroig como cariñosamente te llamaba. Ha sido muy difícil aceptar tu partida. Como parte de tu grupo dominemos siempre te llevaremos en todos los recuerdos buenos que tuvimos contigo. Una persona sumamente brillante y con un sentido del humor pegajoso y envidiable. Donde llegabas inmediatamente te convertías en el centro de atención. Me duele no haberte visto en los pasados años pero si me llevo los buenos momentos y risas que compartimos. Espero que Dios esté a tu lado riéndose de tus dichos y ocurrencias. Nos vemos al otro lado hermanito.
Rafael (Pope) Lugo
June 21, 2021
You will forever remain in our hearts Raul. Remembering you for the extraordinary man that GOD placed in our lives. Not a day has gone by without thinking of you and your crazy sense of humor, putting a smile on our face each time....Heaven has definitely gained an angel...Fly high in heaven as you did here on earth LOVE YA
Marisa Banks
Friend
June 20, 2021
Eras una gran persona, que Dios te bendiga siempre. Ahora eres una Angel q fue adorar con el señor. Te amamos un mundo. Descansa en paz primo.
Maritza Rivera Sierra
Family
June 20, 2021
Dear Old Friend, I´ll take with me the great memories of your sense of humor, laughter, humbleness, and friendship. You´re greatly missed and I´ll always remember you.
Manolo Pagan
Friend
June 20, 2021
My beloved baby brother, you are missed dearly. You will forever be in my heart. Until we meet again! <3
Esmeralda Sierra
Family
June 20, 2021
My dear baby brother, I will miss you and love you forever!!! You will always be in my heart!
Silvette Sierra
June 20, 2021
