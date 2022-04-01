Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rachel M. BATTISTI
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 3 2022
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel)
Send Flowers
BATTISTI - Rachel M.
(nee Turchiarelli)
Of Blasdell, entered into rest on March 29, 2022 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Robert Battisti; devoted mother of Janice Battisti (Tipper), Joyce Battisti, Judy (Richard) Crooks, Robert (Renee) Battisti and Ronald Shubert; adored grandmother of Kyle, Sean, Allison and Corey; loving daughter of the late Vito and Carmella Turchiarelli; dear sister of Phyllis (late Donald Fisher and late Michael Getz), late Carmen (late Marcella), late Antoinette (late Carmen) and dear sister-in-law of the late Laura (Fred) Bartimole; also survived by loving nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 2-4 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel)
3060 Abbott Rd., NY
Apr
3
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel)
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.