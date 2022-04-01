BATTISTI - Rachel M.
(nee Turchiarelli)
Of Blasdell, entered into rest on March 29, 2022 at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Robert Battisti; devoted mother of Janice Battisti (Tipper), Joyce Battisti, Judy (Richard) Crooks, Robert (Renee) Battisti and Ronald Shubert; adored grandmother of Kyle, Sean, Allison and Corey; loving daughter of the late Vito and Carmella Turchiarelli; dear sister of Phyllis (late Donald Fisher and late Michael Getz), late Carmen (late Marcella), late Antoinette (late Carmen) and dear sister-in-law of the late Laura (Fred) Bartimole; also survived by loving nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 2-4 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 1, 2022.