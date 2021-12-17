Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rachel Ann IMIOLO
IMIOLO, Rachel Ann - Ain't it funny how time slips away. It has been 31 years and we miss you more each day.
MOM AND DAD


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Rachel was a beautiful young woman taken from us way too soon. I remember ice skating with Rachel at Cheektowaga Ice Rink as young high school kids and had heard of her passing upon return from South West Asia, in disbelief. Such a beautiful person...
Brian
School
January 14, 2022
We remember your beautiful daughter very well. We still have the penguin you gave us. We treasure it. Love to you both.
Christine Lewandowski
December 18, 2021
Such a beautiful girl, I will never forget her searching for treasures on the beach.
Joe Kleinfelder
December 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results