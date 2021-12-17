To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Rachel was a beautiful young woman taken from us way too soon.
I remember ice skating with Rachel at Cheektowaga Ice Rink as young high school kids and had heard of her passing upon return from South West Asia, in disbelief. Such a beautiful person...
Brian
School
January 14, 2022
We remember your beautiful daughter very well. We still have the penguin you gave us. We treasure it. Love to you both.
Christine Lewandowski
December 18, 2021
Such a beautiful girl, I will never forget her searching for treasures on the beach.