Rachel S. GELY
GELY - Rachel S. (nee Haynes)
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest September 14, 2020. Devoted mother of Raymond "RJ" Gely IV and Alana Gely; loving daughter of Ronald (Tanya) Haynes and Susanne Haynes; dear sister of Jason E. Haynes; also survived by ex-husband Raymond Gely III. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Friday, from 4-7PM. A funeral service will immediately follow. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
