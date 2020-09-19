DeCOURCEY - Rachelleann
Age 64, of the City of Tonawanda, September 17, 2020, at her residence. Daughter of Bertha Mae (nee Tripodi) DeCourcey and the late Harry R. DeCourcey; and sister of the late Richard W. DeCourcey. Rachelleann had been employed by Excelsior Orthopedics in Amherst for 7 years. There will be no prior visitation. A private burial will be in Elmlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2020.