Rachelleann DeCOURCEY
DeCOURCEY - Rachelleann
Age 64, of the City of Tonawanda, September 17, 2020, at her residence. Daughter of Bertha Mae (nee Tripodi) DeCourcey and the late Harry R. DeCourcey; and sister of the late Richard W. DeCourcey. Rachelleann had been employed by Excelsior Orthopedics in Amherst for 7 years. There will be no prior visitation. A private burial will be in Elmlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
