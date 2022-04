KHINKIS - RakhilMarch 9, 2021. Wife of the late Abram Khinkis; mother of Paul (Flora) and Leonid (Oxana) Khinkis; sister of Matviy (Lubov) Hrinman; grandmother of Alex, Alan and Daniel. A Graveside Service was privately held. Donations in Rakhil's memory may be made to the Buffalo Jewish Federation Cemetery Corp. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at mesnekoff.com