DAVIES - Ralph N.January 4, 2022. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Walek) and the late Patricia (nee Patterson); dear father of Kimberly (James) Ramsey, Andrew (Tara) Davies, and the late Jody Pizzuto; loving grandfather of Patricia (William), Danielle (Charlie), Brent, Lauren, Alex, Victoria, Maria, Drew and two great-grandchildren; brother of Patricia (late Edward) Shaver and predeceased by other brothers and sisters. Visitation Sunday, 12-4 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at St Mary of the Assumption, 1 St. Mary's Hill, Lancaster Monday 9:30 AM. (Please assemble at church). Ralph was a Korean Era Army Veteran and was an avid gardener. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ralphs honor to the SPCA. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com