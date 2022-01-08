Menu
Ralph N. DAVIES
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd.
Depew, NY
DAVIES - Ralph N.
January 4, 2022. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Walek) and the late Patricia (nee Patterson); dear father of Kimberly (James) Ramsey, Andrew (Tara) Davies, and the late Jody Pizzuto; loving grandfather of Patricia (William), Danielle (Charlie), Brent, Lauren, Alex, Victoria, Maria, Drew and two great-grandchildren; brother of Patricia (late Edward) Shaver and predeceased by other brothers and sisters. Visitation Sunday, 12-4 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at St Mary of the Assumption, 1 St. Mary's Hill, Lancaster Monday 9:30 AM. (Please assemble at church). Ralph was a Korean Era Army Veteran and was an avid gardener. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ralphs honor to the SPCA. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 8, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY
Jan
10
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St Mary of the Assumption
1 St. Mary's Hill, Lancaster, NY
Pacer Funeral Home, Inc.
Kim, I´m so sorry for your loss. I have great memories of your Dad from way back. Every lucky to have had him in your life for so long. Thinking of you, Maureen
Maureen O´Brien
January 11, 2022
Many wonderful memories of family ties will always be with me. Love and blessings, Pam
Pamille Davies
January 8, 2022
