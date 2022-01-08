DAVIES - Ralph N.
January 4, 2022. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Walek) and the late Patricia (nee Patterson); dear father of Kimberly (James) Ramsey, Andrew (Tara) Davies, and the late Jody Pizzuto; loving grandfather of Patricia (William), Danielle (Charlie), Brent, Lauren, Alex, Victoria, Maria, Drew and two great-grandchildren; brother of Patricia (late Edward) Shaver and predeceased by other brothers and sisters. Visitation Sunday, 12-4 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). Mass of Christian Burial at St Mary of the Assumption, 1 St. Mary's Hill, Lancaster Monday 9:30 AM. (Please assemble at church). Ralph was a Korean Era Army Veteran and was an avid gardener. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ralphs honor to the SPCA. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 8, 2022.