FINLEY - Ralph

Of Buffalo, entered into rest May 30, 2021. Relatives and friends may visit Bethesda World Harvest International Church, 1365 Main St., Buffalo, on Wednesday from 11 AM - 12 noon, where the funeral service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Mr. Finley was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.