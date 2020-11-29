Menu
Ralph L. GARGUIOLO
Garguiolo - Ralph L.
November 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary D'Agostino; dear father of Cheryl Huffman and Ralph D. "Nicky" Garguiolo; grandfather of Holli Rogalski and Christie Loudermilk; great-grandfather of Keith and Kyla; brother of Thomas, Michael (Diane) and the late Frank (Norleen) and Dominic Garguiolo; dear brother-in-law of Rosemary and James D'Agostino; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Ralph was a member of the Big Timers Club. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by MICHAEL A. DiVINCENZO FUNERAL HOME.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
