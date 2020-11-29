Garguiolo - Ralph L.

November 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary D'Agostino; dear father of Cheryl Huffman and Ralph D. "Nicky" Garguiolo; grandfather of Holli Rogalski and Christie Loudermilk; great-grandfather of Keith and Kyla; brother of Thomas, Michael (Diane) and the late Frank (Norleen) and Dominic Garguiolo; dear brother-in-law of Rosemary and James D'Agostino; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Ralph was a member of the Big Timers Club. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by MICHAEL A. DiVINCENZO FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.