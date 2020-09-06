PRESTON - Ralph L.
September 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marion (nee Belton) Preston; loving father of Lynn (Paul) Ardary, Paula (Rory) Wagner and Michael (Deborah A.) Preston; dear "Bumpa" of Ryan (Stacy), Danielle (Joey), Kevin, Erik and Brendon (Dana); great "Bumpa" of Chloe and Cambrie; brother of Robert (late Christine) Preston and the late Rita (Walter) Mazur, Ruth (Jack) Boswell and Alverna (Vincent) Celestino; uncle of many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Ralph proudly served our country in World War II as a member of the US Navy. If memorials desired, they may be made in Ralph's memory to Hospice Foundation of WNY, Inc. or St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Dr., Buffalo, 14215. Arrangements by C. MERTZ & SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share online condolences at www.mertzfh.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.