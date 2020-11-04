SPAGNUOLO - Ralph M.
October 31, 2020, age 91. Beloved son of the late Frank and Clorinda (nee Finstauri) Spagnuolo; caring brother of Joseph (late Eleanor), Amelia, late Mary Clara and the late Anna Marie Spagnuolo; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services held privately. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street, Clarence. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 4, 2020.