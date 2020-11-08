Witkowski - Ralph N.
Age 94, of Arden, NC, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Four Seasons Hospice in Flat Rock, NC. Born in Lancaster, NY, he was the husband of the late Helen Amelia (Stoklosa) Witkowski and the son of the late Ralph Frank and Agnes Victoria (Hochmuth) Witkowski. He was also preceded in death by 2 brothers and a sister. Ralph was a member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church, where he was active with the Knights of Columbus. He was a Marine veteran of WWII. He is survived by four sons: David and his wife Margaret of Cheektowaga, NY, Ralph Jr. of Buford, GA, Paul and his wife Sheila of Corfu, NY, and Leonard and his wife Jill of Palm Bay, FL; a daughter, Elaine Hameister of Asheville; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Eugene of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; and a sister, Agnes Imbierowski of Clarkdale, AZ. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, November 13, 2020, at St. Barnabas Catholic Church with Father Adrian Porras officiating. Burial, with military honors, will be at 2 PM at Western Carolina Veteran's Cemetery in Black Mountain. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ralph's memory may be made to the charity of your choice
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.