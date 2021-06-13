SLAYBACK - Ralph R.

Left this world April 20, 2021. Beloved father of Brenda Payne, Gloria Wingrove, and Rhonda Slayback; adored grandfather of Justin Payne, Nichole Blazer, Brandon Sanders, Shonna Browning, Carrie Sanders, and David Slayback. He was immensely proud of his 11 great-grandchildren as well. He proudly served nearly 22 years in the USAF. A memorial to honor his life, Christian faith, and military career will be held Monday, June 21st, 6 PM reception to follow until 8 PM at First Trinity Lutheran Church, 1570 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.