Ralph R. SLAYBACK
SLAYBACK - Ralph R.
Left this world April 20, 2021. Beloved father of Brenda Payne, Gloria Wingrove, and Rhonda Slayback; adored grandfather of Justin Payne, Nichole Blazer, Brandon Sanders, Shonna Browning, Carrie Sanders, and David Slayback. He was immensely proud of his 11 great-grandchildren as well. He proudly served nearly 22 years in the USAF. A memorial to honor his life, Christian faith, and military career will be held Monday, June 21st, 6 PM reception to follow until 8 PM at First Trinity Lutheran Church, 1570 Niagara Falls Blvd., Tonawanda, NY.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
First Trinity Lutheran Church
1570 Niagara Falls Blvd, Tonawanda, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deepest sympathies on the passing of this wonderful man.
Carol Barnhart
Work
June 17, 2021
I will never forget your generous heart, adventurous spirit and the numerous lessons on how to do everything. I love you Grampa, and miss you terribly!
Shonna
Family
June 13, 2021
