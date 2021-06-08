Menu
Ralph R. SOLLIE Jr.
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
St. Johns Funeral Home, Inc.
1456 Broadway
Buffalo, NY
SOLLIE - Ralph R. Jr.
Of St. Augustine, Florida, and formerly of Rochester/Buffalo, NY, died at the Bailey Center Hospice June 4th, 2021 after a fierce brief battle with pancreatic cancer and lymphoma at the age of 64 years. Ralph was a good man who led a good life. He was born December 27th, 1956 in Rochester, NY, and was a 1975 graduate of Palmyra-Macedon Senior High School. He retired as President & CEO of Arrow Conveyor Equipment, Inc. after 30 years. Ralph will be forever loved by his wife and best friend Linda, and his children Taylor Bush (Ryan), Erika Harston (Nick) and step-children Angelina and James Castellano; by his parents Bonnie F. Hadden and the late Ralph Sollie Sr. (Terri) and by his brother Scott (Kim). Ralph will also be lovingly remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends. In his younger years, Ralph and many of his lifelong friends raced motorcycle flat track. Throughout his life, Ralph was an avid hunter and conservationist. For many years he was a member and later Vice President of the Western New York Safari Club (purpose: conservation through education). He has received many awards and accolades as a trophy hunter. In his later years, he built his own hunting camp in Alfred, NY, a retreat he treasured and where he loved to feed and nurture the local deer and animals. His heart and soul will be a continued presence at his camp. Ralph was a man of principle and integrity. Ralph lived his life the way he wanted, he is/was and always will be the Alpha. A Celebration of Ralph's Life will take place in July of this year in Rochester, NY. Contributions in Ralph's memory may be made to the Western and Central New York Chapter of Safari Club International or the Community Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation. ST. JOHNS FAMILY FUNERAL HOME is in charge of the arrangements.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 8, 2021.
St. Johns Funeral Home, Inc.
Linda,
With deepest sympathy to you and your family. No words to describe the loss of young man...
Jan LaRocco
Friend
June 19, 2021
Ralph was a great guy. I spent many hours with him on various projects in the Rochester area and on the West Coast. He will be missed by all.
Bill Everett
Coworker
June 8, 2021
Regina USA, Inc.
June 8, 2021
I am so sorry for you loss. I enjoyed working with Ralph for many years. My deepest sympathies.
Joseph Oppee
Work
June 8, 2021
You will be missed. You were a good friend.
Dave Kondol
Friend
June 8, 2021
