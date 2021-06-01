WOLFE - Ralph A.
Died on May 3rd, 2021 which marks the end of an eventful life. Ralph A. Wolfe was born August 31, 1933, the son of Fred and Esther Volschow Wolfe. He graduated from the old Lockport Senior High School on East Ave. in 1951. From 1953 to 1955 he served in the U.S. Army spending 16 months in Japan during the Korean War. Ralph worked for 16 years at Norton Laboratories until a back injury changed things. He entered the fine arts program receiving a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from U.B. in 1969. Ralph then graduated from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, from which he received a Master of Fine Arts Degree with a major in printmaking "Etcher" and sculpture. Remaining in Ann Arbor he taught art at the University for 4 years until 1977, when he moved to Michigan's upper peninsula, where he established his studio in St. Ignace, Michigan, where he created epoxy plastic figurative sculptures that were purchased across the U.S. in the 1980's and 1990's. Ralph received commissions to create five public sculptures which are in Sault Ste. Marie and Grand Maria. The Governor Chase Osborn memorial to farmers in Sault St. Marie which he designed and created was he favorite, one of the more notable designs was a sculpture of Sammy Davis Jr. for the Fisher Theatre in Detroit, numerous etchings are in private collections. In 1996 he returned to Western New York to care for his elderly brother Vernon. Historical murals of Olcott which are in the Carousel park today. He was also a great gardener. Ralph is predeceased by his brother Vernon, he is survived by many great artistic friends, including Harvey Breuerman, Sandra (David) Harrington, James Brewer, Larry Roberts, late Judy Wolcott, Norm Wolcott; cousin Mary J. Belliveau; and many other dear friends. Memorials can be made to Niagara Hospice 4675 Sunset Dr. Lockport, NY 14094. Please visit www.rutland-corwin.com
for online condolences.
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 1, 2021.