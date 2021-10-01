RIVERA - Ramon
September 30, 2021 at the age of 87; beloved husband of Aleja Rivera; dearest father of Judy Rivera and Darlena (Francisco) Colon; dear brother of Carlos Ortiz. The family will be present Sunday, October 3rd from 2 to 6 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Road, where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday, October 4, at 11 AM. Entombment to follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 1, 2021.