Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ramon RIVERA
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Depew Chapel
6050 Transit Road
Depew, NY
RIVERA - Ramon
September 30, 2021 at the age of 87; beloved husband of Aleja Rivera; dearest father of Judy Rivera and Darlena (Francisco) Colon; dear brother of Carlos Ortiz. The family will be present Sunday, October 3rd from 2 to 6 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Road, where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday, October 4, at 11 AM. Entombment to follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Depew Chapel
6050 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Oct
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Depew Chapel
6050 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Depew Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.