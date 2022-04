RIVERA - RamonSeptember 30, 2021 at the age of 87; beloved husband of Aleja Rivera; dearest father of Judy Rivera and Darlena (Francisco) Colon; dear brother of Carlos Ortiz. The family will be present Sunday, October 3rd from 2 to 6 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Road, where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday, October 4, at 11 AM. Entombment to follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com