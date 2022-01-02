OWCZARCZAK - Randal A. "Randy"
December 29, 2021, passed away unexpectedly at age 56, husband of Marilou (nee Rich) Owczarczak; devoted father of Ryan (Jordan), Adam and Brady Owczarczak; loving son of David and Carol Ann (nee Trzepkowski) Owczarczak; dear brother of Jeffrey (Kathleen) Owczarczak and Jennifer (Timothy) Trotter; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. 6050 Transit Rd., where services will be held 1:00 PM on Wednesday. Interment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Lancaster. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.