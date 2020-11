STRONG - Randal W. "Randy"Of City of Tonawanda, November 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Nicole M. (nee Winiarski) Strong; dear son of Audrey Farone (Thomas Chalupka) Strong and the late Roger W. Strong; brother of Amanda (Patrick) McCombs; son-in-law of Michael J. and Debra A. Brock Winiarski; brother-in-law of Christina A. Bauer; loving uncle of Ava and Madison McCombs; dog-dad to Hattie. Funeral Arrangements are private for the family by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Randy was a millwright at the University of Buffalo at NY. Memorial contributions to Randal W. Strong Scholarship Fund, for the building trades, is preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com