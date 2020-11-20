STRONG - Randal W. "Randy"
Of City of Tonawanda, November 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Nicole M. (nee Winiarski) Strong; dear son of Audrey Farone (Thomas Chalupka) Strong and the late Roger W. Strong; brother of Amanda (Patrick) McCombs; son-in-law of Michael J. and Debra A. Brock Winiarski; brother-in-law of Christina A. Bauer; loving uncle of Ava and Madison McCombs; dog-dad to Hattie. Funeral Arrangements are private for the family by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, Kenmore, NY. Randy was a millwright at the University of Buffalo at NY. Memorial contributions to Randal W. Strong Scholarship Fund, for the building trades, is preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 20, 2020.