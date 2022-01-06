KLUMPP - Randall P.
Of Eden, NY, January 1, 2022. Beloved husband of Mary Beth (Castle) Klumpp; dearest father of Christopher R. and Jesse E. Klumpp; grandfather of Logan; loving son of Robert A. (Corinne) Klumpp and the late Mary L. (Leman) Klumpp; brother of Lori R. and Gary R. Klumpp; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Big Tree Wesleyan Church, 4163 Fairview Parkway, Blasdell, NY, Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo Inc., or the Eden Emergency Squad. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 6, 2022.