Randall P. KLUMPP
KLUMPP - Randall P.
Of Eden, NY, January 1, 2022. Beloved husband of Mary Beth (Castle) Klumpp; dearest father of Christopher R. and Jesse E. Klumpp; grandfather of Logan; loving son of Robert A. (Corinne) Klumpp and the late Mary L. (Leman) Klumpp; brother of Lori R. and Gary R. Klumpp; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Big Tree Wesleyan Church, 4163 Fairview Parkway, Blasdell, NY, Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo Inc., or the Eden Emergency Squad. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Memorial service
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
Big Tree Wesleyan Church
4163 Fairview Pkwy., Blasdell, NY
Gary and family, we are so sorry to hear of Randy's passing. We hope you find comfort in your memories.
Carol, Audrey, and Nicole
Friend
January 7, 2022
To Gary and the rest of Klumpp klan; my thoughts and prayers for you all
Ken Vertino
January 6, 2022
I will always remember what a good friend Randy was to me when we were growing up. So many fun memories. My deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Klumpp family.
Paula Gowin-Shatzel
Friend
January 6, 2022
