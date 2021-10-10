SHEPARD - Randall K., Sr.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, October 6, 2021. Dearest father of Ann Marie (Daniel) Zaccarine, Sean M. (Melissa) Shepard and Randall K. (Dawn) Shepard Jr., grandfather of Taylor, Morgan, Brian, Daniel IV and Brooke Zaccarine, Matthew, Jacob, and Amanda Shepard, Brooklynn Monks, Melissa, Miranda, Madison and Randall Shepard III, Megan (Zachary) Vega; great-grandfather of Nova Lynn, Elliott and soon to be Wyatt; son of the late Lowell M. and Margaret (Rosenberger) Shepard; brother of Allan (Carolyn) Shepard, Sterling Shepard, Sandra (late William) Mathien, Donald Shepard (Kathy), Salinda (Gary) Ersing, Gary Shepard, Cheryl A. (late Angelo) D'Amaro, Teri (Stan) Serwon, Jeff (Sue) Shepard, Dawn (Jeff) Crawford, Roger (Paula) Shepard, John (Courtney) Shepard and the late Margaret Elizabeth Shepard; also survived by many nieces and nephews; dear friend of Joey Maccagnano and Ernesto (Leesa) Vazquez. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.