Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Randall K. SHEPARD Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Erie County Cremation Service
873 Abbott Rd.
Buffalo, NY
SHEPARD - Randall K., Sr.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, October 6, 2021. Dearest father of Ann Marie (Daniel) Zaccarine, Sean M. (Melissa) Shepard and Randall K. (Dawn) Shepard Jr., grandfather of Taylor, Morgan, Brian, Daniel IV and Brooke Zaccarine, Matthew, Jacob, and Amanda Shepard, Brooklynn Monks, Melissa, Miranda, Madison and Randall Shepard III, Megan (Zachary) Vega; great-grandfather of Nova Lynn, Elliott and soon to be Wyatt; son of the late Lowell M. and Margaret (Rosenberger) Shepard; brother of Allan (Carolyn) Shepard, Sterling Shepard, Sandra (late William) Mathien, Donald Shepard (Kathy), Salinda (Gary) Ersing, Gary Shepard, Cheryl A. (late Angelo) D'Amaro, Teri (Stan) Serwon, Jeff (Sue) Shepard, Dawn (Jeff) Crawford, Roger (Paula) Shepard, John (Courtney) Shepard and the late Margaret Elizabeth Shepard; also survived by many nieces and nephews; dear friend of Joey Maccagnano and Ernesto (Leesa) Vazquez. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Erie County Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
We are so sorry for your loss. We are thinking about all of you and sending our prayers. With deepest sympathy - Uncle Darryl & Aunt Pat
Darryl & Patricia Szarpa
Family
October 11, 2021
Ann Marie, Dan and family, We are so sorry for the loss of your DAD, He was a great guy, kind, caring and a pleasure to know. We will miss the talks we had, his good humor and wit.
Daniel & Diane Zaccarine
October 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results