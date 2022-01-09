WADSWORTH - Randall C.
March 2, 1951 - January 3, 2022.Randall C. Wadsworth, who suffered from COPD, passed away after a fall in his home on January 3, 2022. He was 70 years old. He was the beloved second oldest of five children of the late Gordon and Virginia (nee Kniss) Wadsworth. He was predeceased by his brother Zachary Wadsworth in 1990. Survived by older brother Jeffrey (Mary) Wadsworth and sisters, Dawn Wadsworth and Autumn (Michael) Calaprico. Half-brother of Richard (Debra) Wadsworth and the late Carol (Larry) (nee Wadsworth) Tilyou. Proud close uncle of Jefferson and Allan Wadsworth, Christopher Odom, Zachary, Marissa and Joshua Calaprico. Randy graduated from Griffith Institute High School in Springville, NY in 1969. In December of that year, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in December 1971 after serving 13 months in the Vietnam War. Randy was a Corrections Officer at the Wyoming County Correctional Facility in Attica, NY until 2014 when he retired at age 62 after 28 years of service. He was a member of the Hamburg, NY VFW and American Legion where he loved taking his mom and aunt to play the tickets and socialize. He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan and attended many home games in the early 1990's during their Super Bowl heyday years. Randy was kind and generous and, although he never had any children of his own, he loved being around family and friends, especially family. A Celebration of Life and Service to be determined at a later date. Arrangements by BUFFALO NIAGARA CREMATION SERVICE, 855-1411. Please share online condolences at www.buffaloniagaracremation.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.